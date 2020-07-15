People react to Gov. Ivey's state-wide mask order

Gov. Kay Ivey’s state-wide mask order is set to take effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The order requires people to wear masks in public when within six feet of people from another household. Gov. Ivey said the goal is not to issue penalties, but violators could see a $500 fine or face jail time.

In Limestone County, where many people were already wearing masks on Wednesday afternoon, some are saying the order is “absolutely” the right thing for the state.

“Everyone should do that. I mean, it's the safe way to be, especially with older people," Deborah Davis said.

On Wednesday, Davis set up masks on the window mannequins of her daughter's Athens store, Snapdragon Kids. She said it's a way to let people know the store is selling masks for kids.

"This is a part of life now. Our lives are different and we've sold a lot today, for small children and 10 and 12 year olds,” she said.

The store experienced a rush after the order was announced today, according to Davis. The store usually sells about five masks a day -- They sold more than 30 Wednesday.

Many in Athens declined to talk on camera about the order, but some said they’re not in favor of it, questioning the effectiveness of masks.

"Everybody to their own opinion, but safety is the main concern now,” Davis said.

Over at the Athens Sportsplex, Darvin Poole -- a former Alabamian now living in Georgia -- says people should follow the orders they're given.

"Anything we can do to protect is a good thing, and if that's what your governor wants, I think that's what we oughta do,” Poole explained.

In town visiting family, Poole said nothing, including a mask order, could stop him from seeing them.

"You know, they're high on the priority, so whatever I have to do, I'm gonna do,” he said.