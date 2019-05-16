People concerned after attempted armed robbery in parking lot of Huntsville Walgreens

Two robberies in Huntsville could be related.

The second incident happened in a Walgreens parking lot at Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard, where police say two men shot at a father and son.

Huntsville police said the attempted robbery happened on the side of the store by the Redbox kiosk and when the father and son tried to get away, one of the would-be robbers started shooting.

Triston Lovett works in Huntsville and said he drives by the Walgreens everyday to get to work.

"They might have been desperate. They might have been chasing a thrill. Whatever it is, it ain't worth it," he said.

Another man WAAY 31 spoke to said he was in shock to learn two unidentified men pulled a gun on a father and son.

"Most of the time, it's peaceful. Sometimes, you'll have people come up and ask you for some change. We've never had no encounters with anyone causing trouble or anything with us," said Todd Shook, who works in Huntsville.

Huntsville police said the father and son were able to get into their car and started driving away. That's when one of the robbers started shooting, hitting the passenger door and a tire. No bullets hit the father or son.

"We're in Alabama. It's not like we are in Los Angeles where people are trying to rob someone everyday. It's crazy hearing something like that," Shook said.

People said they'll stay on high alert.

"They say, 'Expect the unexpected,' so you really got to stay on your toes these days," said Lovett.

Investigators are working to determine if the robbers are related to another robbery in Huntsville, but they haven't released any details about it. If caught, they are facing multiple charges. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (256) 427-7001.