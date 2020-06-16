People raising money to remove Limestone County Confederate monument

A GoFundMe has raised more than $12,000 to relocate the Limestone County Confederate monument in Athens.

The goal is to raise $25,000 the state would fine the county for removing the monument. GoFundMe organizer Madeline Burkardt said she wants it to be moved to a different location, where there can be a plaque explaining the history behind the statue and why it was moved.

"I know that moving something like that and relocating it doesn't fix everything," Burkardt said. "It's only like a small thing, but hopefully that move can be symbolic towards the whole community kind of coming together and moving forward past this."

She is asking the Limestone County community members to reach out to the county commissioners about the issue.