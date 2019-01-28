People purchasing extra food in preparation for snow on Tuesday

People in the Tennessee Valley are purchasing extra food at grocery stores, so they don't have to drive out in the snow Tuesday.

Many people say they're not used to snow, but when it does come, the first items they like to grab are bread and milk. Star Supermarket's cashier, Alexis Heflin, said the store was much busier than normal on Monday.

"Everybody is buying bread and milk. It's more than bread and milk though. They're buying beer, coke, meat and pizza," said Alexis Heflin.

Many customers decided to come back to the grocery store to purchase more food in preparation for the snow on Tuesday.

"Yes, before it gets too crowded in the stores because you won't find anything," said Buffie Hullinger.

Henri McDaniel said she's cooking Monday night in case her power goes out Tuesday.

"I've got some chicken I'm going to cook, I've got some turnip greens, I've got some bananas, I've got some food for the dog," said Henri McDaniel.

The store managers at Star Supermarket said they will make sure all hands are on deck Monday night, because they expect an even larger crowd to be purchasing food.

Some customers said they are looking forward to the snow.

"The snow is always pretty, always pretty around here. I'm ready," said McDaniel.

"I hope we do get at least a little bit of snow, just so we can see it at least," said Hullinger.

Star Supermarket will receive another delivery Monday night to continue stocking shelves with food. Managers said they will be open Tuesday.

First responders advise for people to purchase non-perishable food items. If the power goes out, your food might spoil.