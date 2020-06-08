People protest with Dana Fletcher's family on police reform

People are calling for the release of body camera footage in Dana Fletcher's name.

Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison police at a Planet Fitness last year and since then, the officers involved have been justified in the shooting.

Dana Fletcher's family told us they still are trying to get evidence of what happened in his death back on October 27th.

They told us they'll continue to fight for him and others like him.

Many people who came protested for a change in the way the city of Madison handles police body camera footage and are advocating for no more police brutality to any person of color.

"When they killed Dana they took a piece of my heart that I will never get back," said Deborah Fletcher.

Dana Fletcher's family showed up to be there with other protesters and to let people know change needs to happen now.

People of all ages came to be apart of the peaceful protest and they stood at each corner of the intersection near the Planet Fitness.

19-year-old, Shauntia Ward has been protesting all week and she said she'll continue to do so until there's police reform.

"As a Black, African-American woman I have Black, African-American male family members and if anything happened to them at the hands of the police, I would be out here everyday screaming for justice," she said.

Ward told WAAY-31 she was happy to see all races, not just Black people, yelling right beside her.

As she's protested throughout the week, people of all backgrounds watched out for her.

"I've never seen white people stand in front of me to protect me from rubber bullets and tear gas and all that stuff," she said.

Sunday afternoon, there were probably a hundred people out and most with masks on.

Many of them signed a petition for the release of the body cam footage from the day Dana Fletcher was killed.

Radia Fletcher, Dana's sister, says she'll keeping fighter for her brother and those like him.

"When someone in your family gets killed by law enforcement they will meet you with the same empathy that they met my family with unless you help us change things," she said.

Several people told WAAY-31 until there is change, they will continue to protest across North Alabama.