People of various faiths will gather at Temple B’nai Sholom to honor mass shooting victims

People of all faiths and backgrounds will gather at Huntsville’s Temple B’nai Sholom for a 30 minute prayer vigil Friday, November 2nd at 6 p.m. It's in light of the horrific attack and tragic murders at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The vigil will be held outside on the steps of the sanctuary located at the corner of Lincoln Street SE and Clinton Ave East, at 103 Lincoln Street SE in Huntsville. At the vigil, participants will read the names of those murdered, honor their lives and memories, and offer prayers of healing for their loved ones and the wounded. Local law enforcement has been notified, and uniformed off-duty police officers will also be present.
