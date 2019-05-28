People magazine: North Alabama restaurant has the best sandwich in the state

In a recent issue, People magazine revealed its picks for the best sandwiches in America.

In Alabama, the ‘Bama Grown Fried Catfish Sandwich from Green Leaf Grill in Mentone comes out on top.

The magazine says the sandwich features Green Leaf Grill’s award-winning catfish on sourdough with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

The full list, which you can see here, includes choices for each state, plus the District of Columbia.

“To determine our list of 51, we teamed up with online restaurant guide The Infatuation—considering their on-the-ground expert reviews and recommendations from writers and editors, along with independent diner feedback—paying special attention to eateries serving regionally-inspired dishes and using locally-sourced ingredients. Scroll through to see if your favorite sandwich made the list,” the magazine states.

Have you tried this sandwich before? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section below.

And head out to the restaurant, located in Mentone at 6080 Alabama 117, to give it a try if you haven’t.

Learn more about Green Leaf Grill here and here