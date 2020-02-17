Clear
People in the Shoals prep for more rain as river levels drop, tornado cleanup continues

River levels are expected to slowly keep dropping.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 4:03 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 5:22 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

People in the Shoals are still dealing with damage from an EF-1 tornado last week.

Many tarps are now plastered on the roofs of several homes in the Greenhill community where that EF1 tornado touched down.

One of the homes with a tarp over it is Katrina Gray's house on Turrentine Drive. Gray said she's a little worried with more rain coming in this week.

"With just a tarp I'm still a little anxious over it, but it's a lot better than what it was," said Gray. "It will last at least a month or so but we're hoping to get the top back on before a month."

The tornado damaged the roof of Gray's home and her neighbors', too. Gray said since then they've made a little progress in cleanup and have burn piles to clear debris.

"We couldn't have done it without some of our camping buddies. They volunteered to come out and help us," said Gray.

The Tennessee Valley Authority will be watching for more rain this week. Currently the Tennessee River in Florence is about 4 feet above floodstage. That flooding has caused McFarland Park in Florence, TVA's Rockpile Recreation area, and Sheffield's Riverfront Park to close.

"Compared to last year it's a little bit lower but it's still scary to me," said Cathy Burns.

Burns told WAAY31 the Tennessee River being above flood stage keeps her from enjoying some of her favorite parks and hiking trails.

"We're used to being able to go anywhere especially on TVA's trails, but there's been so much water and you kind of have to look and think can we go through there or not or can we walk around it," said Burns.

TVA told WAAY31 Wilson Dam's spillways will be open for the next several weeks to move water through their dam system to prevent flooding.

McFarland Park officials said they might be able to get into the park and asses how much cleanup is needed by the end of the week.

