People in South Huntsville shocked after hearing about bank robbery

The FBI and Huntsville Police are looking for the person who walked into a South Huntsville bank and robbed it Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened at the PNC bank at the corner of Lily Flagg Road and Stephanie Drive near Memorial Parkway.

I have seen customers go in and out of the bank to use the ATM, but the actual bank is closed.

On the door it says because of an emergency.

People who work near the bank say they were shocked to see police.

"It’s pretty quiet in this area," said Deborah Wilson, who works across the street from the bank.

Huntsville Police and federal investigators collected evidence after someone robbed it Friday afternoon.

Investigators say he walked in, demanded cash and then left the bank with the money.

They won’t say if he had a weapon.

"This is so crazy that this happened like right across the street cause we go to that bank all the time and nothing like that has ever happened," said Erin Dolberry, who works across the street from the bank.

People who work in the area say they are considering putting in more security.

"Totally shocked and my thought was often times our door is unlocked, anyone could walk in if they wanted to, come and visit, and now it’s like ok, do I need to lock the doors during the day? Do I need to have some type of cameras," said Deborah Wilson, who works across the street from the bank.