People in Somerville dealing with flooding are prepared for more rain next week

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is stressing the importance of not driving through flooded waters after a water rescue on Sunday.

It happened on Sharp Ford Road in Somerville and this road has been flooded since last Wednesday.

We spoke with homeowners who live nearby who already have a plan in case they need to evacuate.

The people who live on Sharp Ford Road know when the sheriff's office put up a sign, the road is going to be flooded soon.

And even though the water near their home is several feet deep, they say they're already prepared for more rain this week.

"We have a friend that lives up the road. We park our vehicles there, and we boat to where we can't, then we walk on until we can get in our vehicle," said Michelle Wilhoite.

Michelle Wilhoite has lived on Sharp Ford Road all her liffe and said this road always floods like this.

She told WAAY-31 she remembers about 5 times where they actually had to evacuate due to water rising near their home.

But, she has a little faith about this week with more rain coming in.

"If Wheeler keeps pulling, like they're pulling now i think we should be good. If they're having to stop pulling because of flooding elsewhere then... Yeah, we'll be stuck," she said.

Wilhoite told us the canal that has turned into a small river is so deep, you can go kayaking.

And that's exactly what she and her neighbors did earlier on Sunday to try and stay positive about the situation.

"We kayak a lot, and we ride the ranger and we make it what we can," she said.

While kayaking over in the canal is fine, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says if you see a sign that warns of water over the road...no matter if you can see the bottom of the road... do not drive through it.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad told us they rescued the driver without any injuries...but they said to never take a risk.

Especially at night because you can't tell if the water is rushing or how deep it may be.