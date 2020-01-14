People in Colbert County deal with flooding from storms

Standing flood water is causing problems for families in Colbert County.

Cassie Davis Street in the Leighton area was covered with water Monday night.

Neighbors tell me they are nervous because more rain is expected for this area this week.

WAAY 31 spoke with members of the Valley Grove Baptist Church who dealt with flooding in the area.

"It could have been much worse," said Sammy Dennis, who belongs to Valley Grove Baptist Church.

"Water was up...over the sidewalk where we stand, all over our parking lot," said Dennis.

"I just couldn't believe what I was seeing of how rain could accumulate within just a few hours," said Gregg Beasley, Valley Grove Baptist Church pastor.

Beasley said he was overwhelmed by the support of the community and the amount of people who came to help clean up. He says luckily, the water didn't get into the buildings.

"We were tremendously blessed that it did not get in our sanctuary," said Beasley.

The pastor tells WAAY 31 they were not able to have services on Sunday, but everything is cleaned up and they will have regular services this week.