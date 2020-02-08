People in Morgan County worry about flooding with rain coming next week

With more rain on the way, some are fearing flooding may be an issue yet again.

The Morgan County Sheriff's office told us they were having flooding issues on Matkin Cove Road as well as Martin and Murphy Roads in the Lacey's Spring area.

We spoke to people who live on Matkin Cove Road about how they're preparing for more rain next week.

Several people who live in Lacey's Spring told us when it rains it feels like it pours.

The water sits on top of the road and causes issues for some to even be able to get home.

Now, they want to caution everyone ahead of next week's storms.

"We're surrounded by a flood area and they get flooded so often," said Lynn Barnett.

Lynn Barnett told us on Thursday, she had to go through water that was over the road just to get home because all three entrances to her home were blocked.

Luckily, the water where she drove was low-lying but she and her neighbor told us it could've been much worse.

"They'll be in the water before they even know its there," said Katie Jennings.

Katie Jennings said she feared for everyone across several counties on Thursday.

Every county in North Alabama was flooded on Thursday, and she knows it's possible it'll happen again soon.

But Barnett has this to say for anyone driving in the area.

"Don't cross through the water, especially if you don't know the roads because it can be very deep before you even realize it," she said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's office told us they'll monitor the Lacey's Spring area and put up blockades and alternate routes as needed ahead of the storm