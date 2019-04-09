People in Marshall County recovering from Monday's tornado

Monday's storm came in around 6 a.m., catching many people off-guard while they were sleeping.

WAAY 31 spoke with one grandmother who raced to protect the children in her home.

At Cindy Clements' home on Mount Olive Drive, the tornado uprooted trees and tore the power box from her home. She said at one point, they feared for their lives, and she's just happy they made it out alive.

"All I could do was get back in the house and grab the baby up, because I thought we were all gonna die," said Cindy Clements, who survived the tornado.

Clements and her grandchildren were all in the trailer home when they heard what they thought was thunder. In a matter of a few minutes, she said she had to act quickly.

"Only thing you can do is, because you don't have time to think, is grab the babies, shelter them, and get as low down to floor as you can possibly get," said Clements.

After she made sure everyone was safe, she said she looked outside the window and was in complete shock at what she saw.

"I got up, ran to the back door to look, to see how far away it was, and it was right on top of us. We had no warning," said Clements.

Now, there are tree limbs everywhere and they have no power, but they still have a home.

"It could have been a lot worse. We're without power, got a lot of trees, a lot of clean up to do, but we still have a roof over our head and our family is still intact," she said.

Clements said she knew bad weather was moving in, so she kept the children home and had fallen back asleep. She's not sure what would have happened, if she hadn't made that decision.

"Any normal day, they would have been standing at the end of the mailbox waiting for school bus," she said.

Clements said she and her husband will be making the most out of this week with positivity. They said they're going to cut up all the fallen wood and use it as firewood for the colder months.

Clements and her family said they can't stress enough how important it is to have an emergency plan ready at any given moment.