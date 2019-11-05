People in Madison County want state body camera video law changed

The push to make body camera video from police officers public information is growing across parts of Madison County.

LaGarrette Crawford, lives in Madison County, he says he attended Monday night's town hall meeting where Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner and District Attorney Rob Broussard were invited to talk about the use of force policies.

“I think it was pretty much just a little bit unorganized," he said. (Watch that town hall meeting here)

However, Broussard said at the meeting the body camera video from the shooting outside Planet Fitness where Madison police officers shot and killed Dana Fletcher won't be released.

Crawford said everyone just wants see the footage.

“We want transparency. That’s what we really want," he said.

Even though Alabama state law says the video never has to be released to the public, people told us it's time for change.

"It should change. That body camera should be on at all times and if something happens just like this the community wants to know," he said.

Nearly a week and half after the shooting, we still don't know how many times Dana Fletcher was shot, and Crawford tells me that's an answer he doesn't want to know just for this shooting, but any shooting involving police.

"We want to know what happened for the first person to get shot 4 times, 18 times, 32 times," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to State Representative Laura Hall, who attended Monday night's town hall meeting.

She said she was unavailable to talk Tuesday about what she heard and if she plans to propose changes to the law. However, Hall says she wants to talk about it.