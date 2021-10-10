People in Madison County are losing their life savings because of a phone scam

The elderly in Madison County are being targeted by a phone scam. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, about $200,000 has been stolen in Madison and Morgan County this past week.

WAAY 31 explains more about the scam and what you need to be on the lookout for so you don't become a victim.

People are getting calls from someone who's supposedly an attorney saying their loved one's been arrested and needs financial help.

Brent Patterson, a spokesman for Madison County Sheriff's Office, said it's very convincing because the scammers have done their homework.

"The criminals know who they’re talking to," he said. "They know names, they know families, they know relationships, they know employment, they know everything before they make that phone call."

The scammers are primarily targeting the elder with the recent scam. It's causing some people in North Alabama to lose their entire life savings.

Patterson said the scammers intentionally pull on their victims' heartstrings.

“They love their family with all they have," he said. "So, when you’ve got someone saying, ‘Hey, this is your grandson and I’m in jail, and if I don’t have X amount of money I’m not ever going to get out of jail again,’ it sends them into a panic."

Patterson said the scammers are very smart and well-spoken, making it not as easy to detect as the spam phone calls people get on a daily basis.

"That’s sad. That’s just really sad that people are losing their life savings over what these individuals are doing," said Patterson.

If you receive one of these calls and aren't sure if it's legitimate or not, Patterson suggests calling the jail the loved one is supposedly in, and calling local law enforcement to get involved as well.

“They’re going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said. "We want them to feel the same way they’re treating our victims in our community."

Patterson also said to just trust your instincts and hang up if you believe you're being targeted.