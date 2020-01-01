People in Madison County anticipate potential flooding

We are tracking concerns of flooding in North Alabama for Thursday and Friday.

"Unless we get a downpour of like 4 inches or 5 inches within, 3 or 4 hours, I'm not really that concerned because it seems to move out real well now," said Walt Hennessee, Whitt Haven resident.

Hennessee says there have been some improvements because of flooding issues the Whitt Haven subdivision in Madison County has seen before.

"It was one of those freak storms where I mean it came like about four inches in about three hours. The water was coming in on this end of the subdivision, coming in from the north and it couldn't get across this road, so it was just flowing across the road that you are seeing right here."

He says now with the drain pipes in the neighborhood being cleaned out and the culvert being replaced, the rainwater can get out quicker.

"The water seems to be flowing a lot better. If you'll notice, some of the ditches and things like that have been cleaned out," said Hennessee.

Residents who live near Blue Water Spring Park in Toney say Opp Reynolds Road is one to keep an eye on because it usually floods during heavy rain.

"The first year we were here, we got a lot of rain and we were very concerned because the backyard started to flood and it crept closer and closer to the foundation of the house," said Edward Paquette, who lives in Toney.

Paquette says he and his wife have lived in the area for about five years

"Now that we’ve been here a while, we’re hopeful that it’s just like every other time. It comes in, the backyard gets waterlogged and then it goes away within a few days," said Paquette.

Some standing water still remains on the sides of Opp Reynolds Road from Sunday's rain, which could contribute to flooding concerns Thursday and Friday.

"The water will crest and it will almost always go above the road when we’re talking about the amount of rainfall for tomorrow," said Paquette.