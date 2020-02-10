People in Lacey's Spring area on high alert due to flooding

Multiple roads in the Lacey's Spring area are closed due to flooding.

Monday night, barricades blocked off several roads. Steve Hall lives near one of those roads. He said he is most concerned about flash flooding.

"It goes into the driveway," Hall said. "Yeah, it gets pretty rough."

Hall has had his own experience driving in flood waters in Morgan County and knows it is just not worth it.

"Last year, I lost a four wheeler trying to go through flood waters," Hill said. "So don't do it, it's pretty intense."

It is especially dangerous once the sun goes down. A reason why the Morgan County Rescue Squad is on standby.

"Don't chance it," Danny Kelso with the Morgan County Rescue Squad said. " Especially at night, it is dark and there are no street lights out in the country."

For Hall, he is thinking ahead, and is paying close attention to just how high the water will get. He has a plan in place in case he does need to evacuate and urges others to do the same.

"If it does get bad, I have a house I can go to where my animals will be safe and all of that," Hall said.

He also had flood insurance. He said it is an investment he believes is worth it, especially in this flood-prone neighborhood.

"It puts my mind at ease that I have that," Hall said.

Click here for a full list of closed roads.