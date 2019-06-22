People in Jackson Co. work to pick up storm damage

As we watch for more possible storms ahead some folks are picking up damage from last night's storms.

State troopers are investigating a car crash that happened during Friday night's storm on County Road 114 in Scottsboro. WAAY31 was there as rescue crews worked late last night to get a man out. Officials say the man was trapped in his car after hitting a tree on this road.

An hour away in Bryant, crews worked to restore power and one family is picking up the pieces of their carport. You can see power lines on the ground and draped over fences. Just past those power lines, a family's car is damaged after a pole fell and crushed their carport on top of their car. Family members say there's a bedroom right next to that carport. The person sleeping there was abruptly woken up to that loud crash. We've reached out to state troopers to find out more information, but we haven't heard back just yet