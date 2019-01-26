People in Huntsville spend the weekend prepping for Tuesday's possible snow

As folks enjoy today's sunshine, they're also prepping their home for expected snow this Tuesday. Store employees At Lewter's Hardware Store said people have been stopping since they heard there's a chance it could snow this Tuesday. They're grabbing items they need to make sure their homes are safe.

"We love the snow. We don't have it like the people up north, so it's a big thing," said Cynthia Kirkpatrick.

Cynthia Kirkpatrick told WAAY 31 she prepares her home days in advance when the word 'snow' is mentioned in the weather forecast.

"We cover up our sprinklers, the heads of the faucets on the outside of the home with the foam things so we don't get the frozen pipes," Kirkpatrick said.

It's also important to open the cabinets so the warm air can keep your pipes warm

"We have a bathroom that faces the brick outside, so we always open that one to make sure we don't have any problems inside," Kirkpatrick said.

"Open up the cabinet door under your sinks on the exterior walls. Exterior walls stay colder than an interior wall," said Caleb Hipp at Lewter's Hardware Store.

Other people believe Tuesday's weather won't be as bad, so they're not making preparations.

"Unless we know it's going to be a number of days, the heater has been working, so I'm prepared," John Lane said.

But Kirkpatrick said she's lived up north before, so she's not taking Tuesday for granted.

"We always stock up on our firewood, because that might be the only way you get power for some heat," Kirkpatrick said.

People at Lewter's also said they're making sure they gas their car as well as purchasing extra food for their house.