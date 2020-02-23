People in Huntsville relieved corona virus quarantine not coming to Alabama

We spoke with people in Huntsville after finding out the plan to have a Corona virus quarantine center wasn't happening anymore.

Many people we spoke with are relieved the quarantine center is a no-go.

They say they think centers like that are necessary but not in a place where the virus isn't detected yet.

"They got to build it somewhere. It's better to have it than not have it," said Zach O'Donnel.

Zach O'Donnel supports the idea of learning more about this virus and ways to help those infected... but he says if the virus sin't here...why bring it to Alabama.

"It could alarm some of us because it's close to us I think it can effect anybody," said Michael Pendergrast.

Michael Pendergrast agrees.

Saturday afternoon, officials announced a plan to have a center in Anniston for people who tested positive for the corona virus, but weren't showing symptoms.

It was for passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise shop that was docked in Japan during an outbreak.

Health officials wanted to monitor the virus closely and if patients got worse, then they'd transfer them to a hospital.

"Am I immune to it... I mean anyone can get it I think it affects all of us," said Pendergrast.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey made a statement in which she said the center was only to be used as a back up plan because

there are other states the Department of Health are looking at.

But O'Donnel told WAAY-31 if anything, he hopes there'd be a plan if the corona virus were in the Rocket City.

"If the corona virus reaches Alabama we're going to need a facility," he said.

On Twitter, Governor Kay Ivey thanked President Trump for having the support of Alabama and wants to assure people that the plan was never fully assessed to begin with.