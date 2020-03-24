People in Huntsville react to Gov. Kay Ivey's decision not to order a state-wide shelter in place

Gov. Kay Ivey said she does not plan to combat coronavirus by issuing a state-wide shelter in place order. At least not yet.

"We're not California, we're not New York, we aren't even Louisiana," Ivey said.

To practice social distancing, the governor held her news conference today over the phone, a did not take follow up questions.

WAAY 31 went out and asked people in North Alabama what they have to say about her reasoning.

"She needs to realize it hasn't impacted our city yet, but if they don't take action before it's too late, everybody is going to regret it," Briley Breidenbach said.with asthma, and grandparents with underlying health issues.

"All the other states are waiting till there's 1,000, 1,500 cases and at least a hundred deaths, and then their doing the stay at home order and its already too late because everyone is already infected," Breidenbach said.

Some people, like Emilio Huerta think it is a decision that should be made by city leaders. However, he said if there was a state-wide mandate, he would understand.

"Sometimes a little extreme, a little precaution is nothing to be ashamed of," Huerta said.

Others told WAAY 31 they trust the governor's instinct.

"At the end of the day, its their call, not my call, you know we kinda got to do what we're asked to do," one Huntsville resident said.

The governor also talked about the importance of a healthy economy. She said she wants to keep Alabama businesses open and a shelter in place order could possibly prevent that.