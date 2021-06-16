People in Albertville still in shock a mass shooting happened in their town

People are still shaken by Tuesday's shooting at Mueller Water Products in Albertville.

People generally think a mass shooting would only happen in a big city, not a small town like Albertville. Some told WAAY 31 that Tuesday's shooting was a reality check to them.

“You've got to be, be careful out there nowadays. I mean, the world's getting worse. You know you hate to hear that, but it’s true," said Nick Hammonds.

Hammonds works by Mueller. He said he's shocked something like Tuesday's shooting would happen so close to where he works.

"You wouldn’t really think that it would happen, and right there close to home, but honestly, it can happen anywhere," he said.

This reinforces the idea for Hammonds to never let their guard down.

“You just have got to be safe, watch out for people."

People told WAAY 31 they'd never think a shooting like this would happen in their own town.

A man from New Hope said it's incredibly concerning that this type of violence has found its way to small towns in the area.

Theresa Williams said the shooting may take away people's ability to feel safe at their own workplace.

“That’s scary, and it is," said Williams. "If you can’t go to work then you’re not going to have a job, then you’re not going to have a place to live.”

People said this is just another reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.