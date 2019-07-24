People have mixed reactions to closure of Huntsville public housing complex

There’s mixed emotion over Huntsville’s decision to tear down a public housing complex and give about 200 families a new start.

We first told you about the plan last summer. On Wednesday, people who live at Sparkman Homes off Holmes Avenue learned what they must do before demolition begins in October.

The people who live there said they'll be spending the next 90 days working to figure out where they want their families to move. They're excited to be moving out of Sparkman Homes and hopefully to newer homes in the area.

A neighbor, Tanika Griffin, said she's ready for Sparkman Homes to be demolished.

"It's time for these to get tore down," she said.

Her neighbors, Thaddeus Steward and Tekia Prince, said they agree. They don't only want them torn down because of their deteriorating condition, but also because of crime in the neighborhood.

"One of my partners were shot out here about 12 times. You know what I'm saying? We hear gunshots and all of that. They always shooting out here," said Stewart.

"It's not so much the residents, but it's the people that come here that make a bad name for us. It's dangerous. You see guns, you see drugs, you see people breaking into people's houses. It's just not a good place," Prince said.

The three families said they have different plans for what they will do with their Section 8 vouchers, which can be used anywhere in the country that accepts them. They're encouraged to stay in Madison County, specifically in affordable homes in Hampton Cove, South Huntsville, Madison and New Market.

"I'm going to find me a house for me and my three children," said Griffin.

Some people in Hampton Cove and Madison don’t like the idea. They didn't want to be identified, but they claim they’re worried about people using vouchers not having any obligation to a property they rented.

Last summer, people in Hampton Cove complained this is the second time in five years the city encouraged low-income housing in their neighborhood. Tenants getting relocated said they just want an opportunity.

"We're trying to make a living for ourselves. It's not a really a place for children to be raised, but people trying to do the best they can," said Prince.

The Huntsville Housing Authority wouldn't answer our question about what's going to be built in place of Sparkman Homes. The City of Huntsville agreed last October to tear down Sparkman Homes in exchange for land.

On Wednesday, we learned the parcel of land they're receiving is on Dr. Joseph Lowery Boulevard in front of the Redstone Federal Credit Union that's under construction. The city plans to turn the parcel of land into a park.