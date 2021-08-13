People get COVID-19 shots at mobile vaccine clinic in Scottsboro

Several people in Jackson County took advantage of a mobile vaccination clinic at the county courthouse on Friday.

"Really didn't hurt. I've had worse shots than that," said Monica Roden, who was one of the first people Friday morning to get a COVID-19 shot.

She said she got COVID earlier this year and felt it was time now to roll up her sleeve.

"I wasn't planning on getting it, but just seeing it being more contagious lately and more people my age getting really sick, I just decided that it was time for me to get one," she said.

Others said they didn't want to get it right away, but family members convinced them.

"My wife encouraged me to come by and get vaccinated. I had been putting it off, putting it off and she said do it for me and if you don't do it for me, do it for the grandkids so I did it for the both of them," said John Gordon.

The mobile vaccine clinic set up outside the Jackson County Courthouse offered the Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Roden believes it's a personal choice.

"Everyone has a reason for getting it or not getting it, but I think the way we are headed, I would recommend people to get it if they want to," she said.

Those who got the Moderna vaccine will be able to come back to the courthouse to get their second shot.