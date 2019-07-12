People gather in Huntsville to protest against immigrants being detained in detention centers

Roughly 60 people gathered at City Hall in downtown Huntsville on Friday to protest against immigrants being detained in detention centers on the southern border.

Part of the protest included a candle light vigil for the children and families in the detention centers. They chose the steps of City Hall because they want city leaders to take a stand.

At points during the protest, people were chanting to have the immigrants released. It's all because of images from the border of children and families in what these protesters call cages.

Reverend Majadi Baruti was one of the protesters and said when he sees those images, "it's more than a sickening. It's a burning, it's a rage."

Baruti told WAAY 31 the protest is to encourage people to look at those images and think, "if this happened to your children, what would you do? How would you behave?"

In the middle of the protest, a man, Steve R., started yelling in opposition, "they're standing up for folks they've never even met and that's my main issue."

Steve says he would like to see people focus their energy on helping solve the problems of the working class in our area.

Baruti says that will not happen until they accomplish their goal of having the immigrants released.

"This is part of a series of local events. This series has to continue and we're going to have to up the game," Baruti said.

He says this goes beyond politics.

"This is more than political. This is a construct of humanity. This is a human struggle," he said.

A spokesman for the city said city leaders fully support the right for these people to protest. However, they said the situation on the border is a federal government issue.