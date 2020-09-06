People finding ways to enjoy Labor Day weekend safely at Lake Guntersville

Lake Guntersville is always a popular spot during holiday weekends and despite the pandemic, Sunday was no exception.

All day, fishers and boaters alike made their way up and down the banks of the lake -- many finding ways to distance themselves from others while enjoying their hobbies.

"Blue skies, wonderful day, fish the lake -- what more could you ask for,” Kris Kasprzak said, fishing from the banks of the lake.

While the streets of Guntersville weren't packed Sunday, the banks and waterways were very popular.

The holiday weekend brought many out to have some fun, Kasprzak included.

"If I catch anything, that'd be great. But I'm sure I'm gonna walk away with nothing,” he joked.

Kasprzak said his Labor Day tradition is inviting family and friends over for a barbecue. The coronavirus pandemic hasn't changed his plans, but he said that everyone who comes to his house will have their temperatures taken at the door, no exceptions.

"Nope. You want free beer and pizza, you take your temperature."

Some of those fishing the lake told me it's a great activity that, by nature, keeps you distanced from others -- possibly one of the reasons it was so popular this weekend.

Even away from the crowds, one fisher told me hygiene is key to staying safe.

"Wash hands for 30 seconds, 20 seconds, just go through the basics, keep up the good pace because you want to prevent the spread of the disease,” Nicky Ducan, Jr. said.

For others, getting out on the water was an opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones -- distraction free.

Bert Mosley, in town from Michigan, said Sunday was his first time out on a lake and it gave him an opportunity to hang out with some family members for the first time.

Back on land, Mosley insisted safety is a big part of his weekend plans.

"I wear my mask when I'm out in public and I stay in limited crowds,” he said. “I don't go around a lot of people, I try to stay safe."

Although things may be different this Labor Day weekend, many seem to be keeping their plans -- finding ways to enjoy the holiday safely.