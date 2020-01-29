Bill aims to bring scratch-off lottery tickets to Alabama

Another year, another plan to bring some type of lottery to Alabama.

One representative said he plans on introducing a lottery bill for scratch off only tickets.

Republican. Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark says he will introduce a lottery bill in the legislative session that begins next week. Clouse's proposal would split proceeds between the state’s pre-kindergarten program and college scholarships.

"Well what's it going to hurt? everybody could use a little extra money and as long as you don't take it overboard," April Hill said. "I think if you do it, you're kinda helping your state."

This has Sen. Arthur Orr from Decatur open to changing his mind.

"I did not support it in the Senate because it gave all the money to the general fund and there was no money going to education and I think if we're going to have a lottery, It's OK for some of the money to go to the general fund, but education needs to be included," Orr said.

Orr said right now, about 30 percent to 40 percent of students benefit from the state's Pre-K program, but they still have ways to go to ensure that percentage grows.

"Things will change, so revenues will go down, and having that lottery, those lottery funds coming in, would be helpful," Orr said.

A lot of people WAAY31 spoke to say they do not see the harm it in and think it is time to put it to a state-wide vote.

"It's been tried before, and failed many many times as I recall, but maybe the time is now, that they can get it passed," One man said.

A proposal to start a state lottery cleared the Alabama Senate last year, but did not get a full vote in the house. Orr said if it does pass, it could be on the ballot in November.