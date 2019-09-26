People concerned with safety at Big Spring Park after man found dead in the water

Some people in Huntsville said a small fence around the water at Big Spring Park could be a good idea to keep everyone safe.

Early Wednesday morning, a hospital employee nearby found a man dead in the water at the park in downtown.

Emergency workers also found a wheelchair in the water and the coroner told us liquor was also found nearby.

WAAY 31 spoke with some people who were at Big Spring Park on Wednesday who told us a small fence could prevent a lot of different situations from turning into a bad one.

"Some people get distracted with their phones so I honestly think it would be smart o put up a fence but not too high or not too low either", says Trudy, a 10-year-old who was at the park with her friend and her friend's mother.

The three of them were shocked when they heard the news.

"I was surprised when I head about it. It's not something we would have thought about very much before hearing about it", adds Beth Soto, who lives in Madison County.

Emma Soto and Trudy enjoy playing at Big Spring Park. They both tell WAAY 31 a small fence could make the park a safer place.

WAAY 31 called Mayor Tommy Battle’s office to find out what he thinks about the idea. His spokesperson referred me to Huntsville Police but officers could only talk about the investigation. We then called city coucil members to find out what they think.

Will Culver is the councilman for District 5 in Huntsville and says it’s not the city’s responsibility to add anymore precautions to big spring park.

"We need to be more responsible personally. And we cannot expect the city of huntsville to be able to implement policies and procedures that are going to protect people in the some cases from themselves", says Culver.

But that’s not enough for Emma and her friend Trudy.

"If you have rules about not leaving children alone at all of if someone's in a wheel chair or something you might have someone with them to make sure they if they do fall....They'll be okay", Emma Soto tells WAAY 31.

Huntsville Police have not identified the man who died and said the investigation is ongoing. The coroner told WAAY 31 that the victim was homeless.