People complaining of possible card skimming at post office kiosk at Hughes Road in Madison

Some people have been complaining of possible card skimming at a United States Postal Service kiosk at the Hughes Road location in Madison.

People said they would use the kiosk inside to buy something, like printing labels, and then about a day later, there would be charges on their card from another state in various amounts.

WAAY 31 spoke to the inspection manager for the location, and they said they're checking the machine to make sure there is no device there to scam anyone. The U.S. Postal Service office of the inspector general told us, as of right now, this is an active investigation, and the Hughes Road location is aware of the problem.

The USPS manager said people can still use the services provided and if they have any problems, they should contact their postmaster at the office.