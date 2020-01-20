Limestone County cleanup removes 1,900 pounds of aquatic litter

A small but mighty group of volunteers came out to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by picking up litter from Swan Creek and the Tennessee River in Limestone County.

They hope to inspire others to make a difference in the community.

Tennessee Riverkeeper said the cleanup removed 1,900 pounds of aquatic litter.

"I thought it might be a little too cold. I did check Facebook to see if it was cancelled to be honest, but here we are," said Craig and Kipp Irland, volunteers.

A small group of people hoping to make a difference in the Limestone County community.

Picking up litter, even in the freezing temperatures.

"We weren't sure who was going to show up but we're really proud. We have a nice group of people out here that were willing to come out in the cold and just do this hard work," said Lynne Hart of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful.

Organizers did everything possible to help volunteers stay warm.

"We made sure that we encouraged everybody to dress appropriately and everybody did. Everyone brought their warm boots and warm coats," said Hart.

Volunteers say they are happy to do their part this Martin Luther King Junior day.

"I like to come out and enjoy nature and I think a lot of other people do too and you see the pollution that's out here and it's important to pick that up and do your little part and if everyone does their little part, society will be better," said Craig and Kipp Irland, volunteers.

The group was out here for several hours picking up litter on Dairy Road.

They hope to have more events like this one especially when it is warmer.