People battling long wait times in the heat at the DMV due to coronavirus restrictions

If you've been to the DMV lately, you probably saw a longer line than usual.

Due to social distancing guidelines, more people have to wait outside instead of in the lobby, and sometimes that wait can last for hours.

"It was already long, very hot, my feet are burning," Kiara Chambers and Destiny Williams, who visited the DMV Friday, said.

Chambers and Williams spent more than three hours in line at the DMV. They said they tried two other locations after they didn't make any progress at the first one. The long wait in the heat isn't easy for them or many others.

"People have health problems. I feel like, you know out in the heat and stuff, some people can't tolerate that, but, at the same time the corona, we can't really do anything about it," Williams said

"We can't safely protect everyone if I have 30 or 40 people in a room sitting within 6 feet of each other, so this was to keep all of the customers safe and the employees," Jonathan Archer, a drivers license captain for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said.

Archer said they're encouraging people to plan ahead by doing things like booking an appointment, using offices that are open Saturdays and having employees take down people's names and numbers so they can wait in their cars instead of outside.

"We will do everything we can to minimize the wait. I can assure you none of my offices want customers waiting outside," Archer said.

Chambers and Williams said they believe the state is doing its best to keep everyone safe from coronavirus, and the heat.

"I guess it'll be worth it in the end, I'm just ready to get my permit," Williams said.

Archer said in jurisdictions like Madison County, where masks are required at public places, people are expected to wear one waiting outside and once they come inside the lobby.