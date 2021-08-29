People are evacuating from Louisiana and coming to North Alabama

Many people evacuated Louisiana to get away from Hurricane Ida, and avoid the devastating impacts it may have.

Some people from Louisiana evacuated to Alabama. The storm strengthened to a category 4 hurricane in a matter of hours. An evacuee told WAAY 31 that was the deciding factor for her to get out of the state and head to safety.

“I was planning to stay until it was like, so sudden how they changed it from a category 3 to a 4, and so after that, it went from kind of being a calm situation to like, okay, calmly we have to leave and it had to be really sudden," said Jennifer Torres-Perez.

Torres-Perez is a senior at Xavier University of Louisiana. Her school told them to evacuate once forecasts predicted Ida was expected to become a category 4 hurricane.

“In the span of one hour after my class, I basically had to just get anything that I had in my apartment, that I just moved into, and kind of had to just move out," she explained.

Torres-Perez evacuated to Huntsville and is staying with her older sister, but Pamela Donahoe's friends and family are choosing to ride it out.

She lived in Louisiana for almost 30 years, but she and her husband decided to move away when they got tired of dealing with hurricanes and flooding.

“Everything about this storm would have made me leave and I can’t imagine why my family doesn’t, but they didn’t. Not one of them,” Donahoe said.

Hurricane Ida is hitting the same area where Hurricane Katrina hit 16-years-ago. Donahoe said it's troubling and wishes her family would evacuate.

“It’s just the whole worrying about it as it passes over. That’s the part you’re not sure about, you know, you never know what that’s going to hold," she said.

Donahoe said it's all very stressful because she's only left to worry and wonder how her family and friends are going to be impacted by the storm.