Pentagon reveals cyber breach of travel records

(CC BY-SA 2.0) (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Lolita C. Baldor

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says there has been a cyber breach of Defense Department travel records that compromised the personal information and credit card data of U.S. military and civilian personnel.

A U.S. official familiar with the matter says the breach could have affected as many as 30,000 workers, but that number may grow as the investigation continues. The breach could have happened some months ago but was only recently discovered.

The official says no classified information was compromised. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the breach is under investigation.

The Pentagon says a department cyber team informed leaders about the breach on Oct. 4.

Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, a Pentagon spokesman, said the department is still gathering information on the size and scope of the hack and who did it.

