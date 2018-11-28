Pentagon identifies 3 servicemen killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has released the names of three U.S. servicemen killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.
They are Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, age 29, of Lexington, Virginia; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, age 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, age 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.
They were killed in Ghazni province, an area where the Taliban is resurgent. It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.
Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
