WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has identified three of the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria this week.
They are Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, who was based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, from upstate New York and based at Fort Meade, Maryland; and a civilian, Scott A. Wirtz, from St. Louis.
The Pentagon hasn't identified the fourth casualty, a civilian contractor. The four were killed in the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Wednesday. The attack also wounded three U.S. troops and was the deadliest assault on U.S. troops in Syria since American forces went into the country in 2015.
Related Content
- Pentagon IDs 3 Americans killed in Syria suicide bomb attack
- Pentagon identifies 3 servicemen killed in Afghanistan
- US service members killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria
- Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
- Trump condemns 'heinous' gas attack in Syria
- President Trump orders attack on Syria
- Pentagon reveals cyber breach of travel records
- Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney resigns
- Inside Japan's 'suicide forest'
- Police: Officer fired shot that killed suicidal man