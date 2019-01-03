Pelosi says Trump impeachment is possible

Days before taking over as House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi said she would not rule out the impeachment of President Trump, USA Today reported. “If there's to be grounds for impeachment of President Trump – and I'm not seeking those grounds – that would have to be so clearly bipartisan in terms of acceptance of it before I think we should go down any impeachment path,” Pelosi said.

The soon-to-be-speaker also added, “The facts will indicate a path and I don't think we should impeach a president for any political reason, but I don't think we can ignore any behavior that requires attention and that was all based on the facts.”

Pelosi also gave somewhat of a warning to President Trump when she vowed that democrats will investigate him on multiple issues which, according to USA Today, include the deaths of immigrant children in U.S. custody, demanding to the President's tax returns, and finding a way to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

President Trump has made it very clear in the past he will not back down from a fight. He's promised an aggressive pushback against any kind of investigation which appears to lead to attempts to impeach him.

Meanwhile, Pelosi is making history as she is not only the first woman to become House speaker, but is also one of a only a few people who have won the post multiple times.