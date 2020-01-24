Pelham police discuss Huntsville man charged with rape, missing girl found safe

The Pelham Police Department held a conference Friday about a Huntsville man charged with rape in connection to an Alabama teen.

Rodrigo Ortega is facing charges in multiple jurisdictions after authorities say he was found with a missing teen in Huntsville on Thursday. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing from Pelham on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are working together on this case. Investigators haven't released a motive.

Right now, Ortega is still in the Madison County Jail. The teen is back with her family.

You can read more about Ortega’s arrest here.