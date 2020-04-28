Peeks of sunshine Tuesday, next storm system arrives Wednesday

Sprinkles and light showers moved through parts of North Alabama Tuesday morning. Rain chances drop to near zero by lunchtime with even periods of mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Tuesday's highs will warm to the mid 70s but areas that see several hours of afternoon sun could approach 80°!

Showers increase in coverage just before sunrise Wednesday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible though severe weather is unlikely with the initial band of rain and storms. By the late morning additional bands of storms could develop. Any stronger storms into the early afternoon may produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. SPC has placed most of North Alabama near and east of I-65 in the Marginal Risk of severe storms. SPC's isolated severe thunderstorm threat is their lowest: 1 out of 5 severe risk. Wednesday afternoon will see showers and storms off and on but most of the activity should be wrapping up by the early evening hours. In total, North Alabama can expect 0.50" to 1"+ of rain Wednesday depending on the track of any thunderstorms.

Although a lingering shower is possible Thursday, we'll be mainly dry. Temperatures are cooler as well, with highs back into the upper 60s. Things warm quickly as the next weekend approaches - highs hit the 80s both Saturday and Sunday!