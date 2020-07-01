Pediatrics group urges children to return to in-person classes in fall

The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids should go back to school in person this fall, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the way children could be impacted physically and mentally if they don't return to school outweighs the risk of the virus.

"She is an extremely major social butterfly so having her home all the time is just really hard," Felicity Flippen said of one of her daughters.

Flippen has two daughters. One is starting Pre-K in the Fall. She said she still hasn't decided if she's sending her children back in person school.

She's weighing all options and taking in as much information as she can before making a final decision

"It's definitely a bit of a concern, but you know I've also been working out in the public since day one for the most part off and on until recently, and you know so far we've been OK and haven't caught anything," she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said having children learn in-person is very important, and children are at a lower risk of getting the virus.

They said keeping kids at home can have a negative impact on their social skills and cause them to socially isolate themselves. One parent WAAY 31 spoke to agrees.

"We feel like It's important for our child to socialize especially because I'm a stay-at-home mom so my son's been with me for the last five years, We get out, we have play dates, but I do feel like it's important for him to have that socialization in a classroom setting," Deanna Robeson said.

She said said she and her husband had many conversations and decided to send their children back to school in the Fall.

"It's essential for my son to learn with a teacher in kindergarten, and our daughter has done so well at the school, and they've done a great job as far as not catching the flu or anything else so we feel like this will work out perfectly with them going physically," she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said schools should find feasible ways to keep children distant - including reducing classroom sizes, masking, and proper ventilation.

Robeson said she had a conversation with her children about what's going on, so she feels like that'll help them know how to keep themselves and others safe.

"I'm not terrified that they'll come home with this virus I think they know what they need to do," she said.

Both Robeson and Flippen are waiting for their children's respective districts to release re-opening plans, but they said in the meantime they intend to have their children return to school with masks on.