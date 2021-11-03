Pediatric vaccines to be administered next week

Pediatric vaccines for Covid-19 are right around the corner, with children ages five to 11 able to get the shot as early as next week in Huntsville.

Officials said the vaccine is available today; however, the Alabama Department of Public Health said they plan to have it ready for administering by early next week. Even though it is strongly encouraged to seek information from health care professionals regarding the shot, officials said getting the pediatric vaccine is highly recommended and is the most effective way to prevent the virus' spread.

"The 5–11 age group makes up 8% of our cases — 1,712 hospitalizations — and, unfortunately, we have had deaths in Alabama in the pediatric population due to Covid," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer with ADPH and a pediatrician.

Stubblefield also mentioned this vaccine was tested on 5,000 children, and there were no severe cases of Covid-19 during the study. There were no deaths, and it proved to be 91% effective against the disease. The primary side effects shown were soreness at the injection site, fatigue and headache.

When the pediatric vaccine becomes available, only a parent or legal guardian will be able to take children to get the shot.

Along with CVS and Walgreens, John Hunt Park in Huntsville will administer vaccines once they receive them.