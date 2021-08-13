Pediatric cancer survivors and families attend family Space Camp

This weekend, some special guests are attending Space Camp.

Three pediatric cancer survivors and their families are learning what it takes to be an astronaut at Family Space Camp. It's all part of The Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship program.

The founder, Niko Blanks, is a childhood cancer survivor who wants to give back!

"This is a way for everyone to have fun and learn about space and really get excited and hopefully be inspired," said Niko Blanks, The Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship founder.

"I wanted to do it because I just think everything about space is super duper, duper cool. I also want to be a pilot," said Nicholas Melomo, cancer survivor and amputee.

The three families are from all over the U.S. and their visit is free!