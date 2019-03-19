Clear
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit at intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., a pedestrian was hit a by a vehicle at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. 

