On Tuesday around 10 p.m., a pedestrian was hit a by a vehicle at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive in Huntsville.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit at intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive
- House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive
- Police look for Jordan Lane robbery suspect
- Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman
- Victim transported to hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Sparkman Drive
- Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive
- Sparkman teacher receives state award
- University Drive in Huntsville closed after car hits pedestrian
Scroll for more content...