Pedestrian struck on Bob Wallace Avenue late Thursday

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A woman was transported as Priority One to Huntsville Hospital Thursday night after being hit by a car near the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman.

Johnson said the woman was attempting to cross Bob Wallace Avenue on foot. He said the driver of the car that ultimately hit her changed lanes when the woman came into view, but the woman changed direction and the driver was unable to stop before hitting her.

Johnson said charges are not expected to be filed at this time.

