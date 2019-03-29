A woman was transported as Priority One to Huntsville Hospital Thursday night after being hit by a car near the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman.
Johnson said the woman was attempting to cross Bob Wallace Avenue on foot. He said the driver of the car that ultimately hit her changed lanes when the woman came into view, but the woman changed direction and the driver was unable to stop before hitting her.
Johnson said charges are not expected to be filed at this time.
Related Content
- Pedestrian struck on Bob Wallace Avenue late Thursday
- UPDATE: Cyclist killed in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue identified
- Traffic alert: One lane of Bob Wallace Avenue closed for gas line work
- Traffic Alert: Eastbound, westbound lanes on Bob Wallace Avenue at Triana Boulevard shutdown due to wreck
- Multi-car crash shuts down Bob Wallace Ave.
- Traffic alert: Huntsville police investigating accident at Bob Wallace, L&N Drive
- Huntsville police: Drugs, alcohol possibly factors in serious Bob Wallace crash
- Pedestrian dies after struck by three vehicles in Killen
- Pedestrian struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Fort Payne
- $2 million federal grant awarded to Wallace State
Scroll for more content...