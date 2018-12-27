Pedestrian struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Fort Payne

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Gault Avenue Southwest around 9:05 a.m. on December 26.

The vehicle was driven by David Lipscomb, 29, of Albertville. The pedestrian, Tonya Rudder, 44, of Fort Payne was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.