Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Pedestrian struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Fort Payne

MGN Online

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that Fort Payne Police say appeared to be non-life threatening.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Gault Avenue Southwest around 9:05 a.m. on December 26.

The vehicle was driven by David Lipscomb, 29, of Albertville. The pedestrian, Tonya Rudder, 44, of Fort Payne was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Post by Fort Payne Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events