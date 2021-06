Huntsville Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the 2600 block of Mastin Lake Road near Blue Springs Road.

Mastin Lake Road is currently shut down between Blue Springs Road and Venona Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle did stay on scene.

The crash is under investigation, but no charges are expected, according to police.