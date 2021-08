Police are investigating the death of a person struck and killed by a train in Decatur.

A Decatur Police spokesperson told WAAY 31 the fatal accident happened under the Beltline Road/Veterans Drive overpass at 6:49pm Tuesday evening.

The railroad tracks run just to the east of Wilson Morgan Park.

According to investigators, the victim is a male, but has not been identified.

