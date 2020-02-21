Pedestrian hurt in Decatur hit-and-run dies; suspect still wanted

Decatur police say the pedestrian hurt in a hit-and-run wreck has died from his injuries.

Police are working identify the victim and are looking for information about the vehicle involved in the wreck.

If you have any information, call Traffic Lieutenant Delgado at (256) 341-4661.

Original story:

Decatur police are asking for information from the public after a person was hit by a car.

Officers said it happened at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The suspect left the scene in a newer model black sedan. It would have damage on the front right side.

The pedestrian is receiving treatment but has not been identified. Decatur police said he appears to be a 20-year-old to 40-year-old Hispanic male with tattoos and facial hair.

If you have information, call (256) 341-4617.