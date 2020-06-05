Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on University Drive in Huntsville

A pedestrian was killed in a wreck late Thursday night in Huntsville.

Huntsville police say around 11:14 p.m., a pedestrian was hit while trying to cross University Drive northbound near Pulaski Pike. They say a driver was heading westbound in the right-hand lane at the time, and witnesses say they had a green light.

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Brian Fearn, was hit by the vehicle and died from his injuries. Police say he is at fault for failure to yield the right away. They say the driver, who was not injured, did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fearn’s family was notified of his death.