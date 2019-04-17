Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Pedestrian hit, killed by train near HWY 35 in Woodville

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train around noon.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Rocky Harnen, a spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train around noon on Wednesday in the area of Highway 35, near County Road 183, in Woodville.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident. Officials can't release the name of the deceased right now, because they're working to notify the family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events