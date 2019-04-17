Pedestrian hit, killed by train near HWY 35 in Woodville

According to Rocky Harnen, a spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train around noon on Wednesday in the area of Highway 35, near County Road 183, in Woodville.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident. Officials can't release the name of the deceased right now, because they're working to notify the family.
