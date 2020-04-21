Pedestrian hit, killed by train at Athens railroad crossing

The city of Athens says a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a train Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened near the Bryan Street railroad crossing. The city says several streets are blocked from Bryan Street to the north.
Drivers should use alternate routes in the area, as the train will be stopped for an extended period of time.
UPDATED at 9:08 a.m.: The blocked crossings include Elm Street. Chief Johnson said crossings could be closed at least until 10 a.m. https://t.co/jtgYJCx67Z
— City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) April 21, 2020
